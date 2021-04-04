Renfro was not in the lineup against Baltimore right-hander Matt Harvey on Saturday in a defensive alignment that is likely to be deployed often against right-handers, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

At first glance, it was thought the right-handed hitting Renfroe would have a near-daily spot in the lineup, but his playing time will be significantly reduced if he's largely limited to left-handed starters. Alex Verdugo moved from center to right field Saturday while Enrique Hernandez shifted from second base to center. Marwin Gonzalez went from left field to second base, and Franchy Cordero patrolled left.