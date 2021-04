Renfroe is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Friday's opener, and will head to the bench with righty Matt Harvey on the hill for Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez will start at second base while Enrique Hernandez moves to the outfield. Renfroe could garner a near everyday role, but he will need to keep his head above water against same-handed pitching.