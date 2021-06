Renfroe went 1-for-1 with two walks, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

He also threw out Gio Urshela at the plate in the fourth inning as Urshela attempted to score from second base on a single, preserving what at the time was a one-run lead for Boston. Renfroe has hit safely in five straight contests and eight of his last nine, slashing .324/.385/.588 over that nine-game stretch with two homers, three doubles, six runs and nine RBI.