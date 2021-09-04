Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-5 win over Cleveland.
The outfielder went deep in the seventh inning to cap a five-run rally for Boston. Renfroe has swatted 11 homers in 25 games since the start of August. He's posted a solid .259/.314/.504 slash line with 26 long balls 81 RBI, 74 runs scored and 26 doubles through 468 plate appearances. As Boston navigates a COVID-19 outbreak, Renfroe has occasionally hit at or near the top of the order, although he batted fifth Friday.
