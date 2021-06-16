Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and another RBI in Tuesday's 10-8 win over Atlanta.

Renfroe was back in the starting lineup after getting a breather Monday. He went back-to-back with Rafael Devers in the first inning for his eighth homer and first in 14 games. He's settled into a regular role now that his bat heated up. In April, he started 18 of 28 games and batted .167 with a .485 OPS. Once May rolled around, Renfroe began hitting with more regularity (.319 and .938), solidifying his presence in the lineup. He's started 37 of the last 40 games.

