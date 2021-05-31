Renfroe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, and two total runs scored in Monday's 11-2 loss to Houston.

In the sixth inning, Renfroe got aboard with a double and put Boston on the board when he scored on Alex Verdugo's double. Renfroe added a solo shot in the eighth. The 29-year-old has multiple hits in each of his last four games, and six out of nine of them have gone for extra bases. The recent surge has lifted the outfielder's slash line to .258/.292/.464 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 25 runs scored and 10 doubles through 161 plate appearances this year.