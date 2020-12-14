Renfroe signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Red Sox on Monday.
Renfroe reached the World Series with the Rays last season but was designated for assignment in November after posting a disappointing .156/.252/.393 slash line. How exactly he fits into Boston's outfield plans won't become entirely clear until the conclusion of the offseason, but he should at least be able to carve out a role against lefties. He's a career .258/.339/.573 hitter against southpaws, but his .216/.268/.449 career line against righties makes it tough to rely on him as an everyday option.