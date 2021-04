Renfroe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo will cover right field in place of Renfroe, who heads to the bench following four straight starts. With one home run and a .171 average across 46 plate appearances this season, Renfroe has been the clear weak link in a Boston offense that has produced an MLB-best 127 wRC+ entering play Wednesday. If he doesn't turn things around soon, Renfroe could end up moving into a short-side platoon role in the outfield.