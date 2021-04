Renfroe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

With Alex Verdugo (hamstring) returning from a two-game absence and with J.D. Martinez picking up a start in the outfield due to the lack of the designated hitter in the National League park, Renfroe will be squeezed out of the lineup. Look for Renfroe to settle back into an everyday role in the outfield Thursday, when the Red Sox open a four-game series in Texas.