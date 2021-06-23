Renfroe went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

Renfroe took advantage of a mistake from Ryan Yarbrough and took him deep for a two-run home run in the third inning, increasing Boston's lead to three runs at the time. It was his second long ball in the last week. In addition, he knocked in Rafael Devers on a single and later scored in the 11th inning. The 29-year-old is slashing .260/.317/.443 with nine home runs, 34 RBI and 37 runs in 240 plate appearances.