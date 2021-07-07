Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.
His ninth-inning blast off Raisel Iglesias was too little too late for the Red Sox, but it did give Renfroe his 13th homer of the year, including four in his last eight games. The 29-year-old has been a surprisingly steady performer for Boston in the first half, and he's on pace for career highs in batting average, OBP, runs and RBI through 75 contests.
