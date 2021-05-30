Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.
That's now three straight multi-hit efforts for Renfroe, who has boosted his batting average to .250 -- its highest point of the season -- with the hot streak. The 29-year-old also has six homers, 22 RBI and 23 runs through 42 games, and with Franchy Cordero demoted to Triple-A, Renfroe's playing time is a little more secure.
