Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run Wednesday in Boston's 9-5 win over Atlanta.

The pair of extra-base hits matched Renfroe's total from his previous 11 games combined. For the second straight season, Renfroe is sporting a slugging percentage under .400, but the 29-year-old still looks to have a decent amount of job security as Boston's primary right fielder.