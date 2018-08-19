Kinsler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It looks to be just a routine day off for Kinsler after he started back-to-back days following his reinstatement from the disabled list Friday. Kinsler is expected to serve as the Red Sox's primary second baseman until Dustin Pedroia (knee) is ready to play again, but he'll give way to Brock Holt in the series finale.