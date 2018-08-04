Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Could be headed to DL
Kinsler (hamstring) might require a stint on the 10-day disabled list, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reports.
Kinsler injured his left hamstring during Friday's tilt, and he exited shortly after. Manager Alex Cora stated after the game that Kinsler may need some time on the shelf. He'll likely be evaluated again Saturday before a decision is made.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Dealing with left hamstring tightness•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Leaves game with potential injury•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Knocks three hits•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Makes debut Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Shipped to Boston•
-
Angels' Ian Kinsler: Another big day at plate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart