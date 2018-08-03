Kinsler was lifted from Friday night's game against the Yankees due to left hamstring tightness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox are likely being cautious with their recently acquired second baseman, especially with Rafael Devers and Blake Swihart both on the disabled list with hamstring strains. Kinsler will be considered day-to-day moving forward, and he'll likely be reevaluated upon arriving at the ballpark Saturday.