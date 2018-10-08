Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Hits bench for Game 3
Kinsler will be on the bench for the third game of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The second baseman has gone 2-for-8 with five strikeouts so far in the series. Brock Holt will start at the keystone in his place.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Retreats to bench for Game 2•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Slump threatens starting job•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Sitting again Friday•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Swipes two bags in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...