Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Hitting star in win Monday
Kinsler went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-2 win over the Braves.
Kinsler plated Boston's first run in the fifth inning and then his eighth-inning single provided two insurance runs. He's finally making an impact for the Red Sox. The veteran second baseman landed on the disabled list with a hamstring injury just three days after being acquired by Boston. Kinsler was slow out of the gate following his activation, going 5-for-28 with no extra-base hits in his first nine games, but the bat has awoken. Over the last seven starts, Kinsler is batting .407 (11-for-27) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored.
