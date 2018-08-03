Kinsler went 3-for-6 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI in the 15-7 win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Kinsler nabbed his 10th stolen bag of the year, and he's now swiped at least 10 bases in each of his first 13 MLB seasons. The 36-year-old second baseman is 4-for-10 in his first two games with Boston after being acquired from the Angels before the trade deadline, bringing him to a .244 average with 365 at-bats in 2018.