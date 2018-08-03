Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Knocks three hits
Kinsler went 3-for-6 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI in the 15-7 win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Kinsler nabbed his 10th stolen bag of the year, and he's now swiped at least 10 bases in each of his first 13 MLB seasons. The 36-year-old second baseman is 4-for-10 in his first two games with Boston after being acquired from the Angels before the trade deadline, bringing him to a .244 average with 365 at-bats in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...