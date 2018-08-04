Kinsler (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list following Friday's game against the Yankees, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

As predicted, Kinsler will require a short stint on the disabled list after suffering a left hamstring injury while running the bases Friday night. The Red Sox are likely to reveal a timetable for his return in the near future. With a depleted Boston infield, expect Brock Holt and recent callup Tony Renda to draw starts at the keystone.