Kinsler started at second base, batted sixth, and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

Kinsler made his Boston debut after he was surprisingly acquired from the Angels on Monday. It was surprising in that it was an under-the-radar move that no-one had speculated about. He should get the bulk of playing time at second base from here on out.

