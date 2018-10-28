Kinsler is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kinsler is just 3-for-21 between the ALCS and the World Series, so he'll once again take a seat on the bench for the start of Game 5. Brock Holt will man the keystone in his stead.

