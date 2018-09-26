Kinsler is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Kinsler broke a 14-game drought without an extra-base hit during the first half of Wednesday's twin bill, going 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. He'll sit in favor of Brandon Phillips in Game 2.

