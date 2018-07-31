Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Shipped to Boston
Kinsler was traded from the Angels to the Red Sox in exchange for Ty Buttrey and Williams Jerez on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Kinsler has slashed .239/.304/.406 with 13 homers and 32 RBI over 91 games with the Angels in 2018, so he'll make an excellent addition to Boston's infield. The 36-year-old veteran figures to serve as the everyday second baseman for the Red Sox, especially with Rafael Devers (hamstring) on the shelf, and Dustin Pedroia unlikely to return in 2018.
