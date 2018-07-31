Kinsler was traded from the Angels to the Red Sox in exchange for Ty Buttrey and Williams Jerez on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kinsler has slashed .239/.304/.406 with 13 homers and 32 RBI over 91 games with the Angels in 2018, so he'll make an excellent addition to Boston's infield. The 36-year-old veteran figures to serve as the everyday second baseman for the Red Sox, especially with Rafael Devers (hamstring) on the shelf, and Dustin Pedroia unlikely to return in 2018.

