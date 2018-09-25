Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Slump threatens starting job
Manager Alex Cora feels Kinsler needs to be more aggressive early in counts, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. "We'll talk, and hopefully he's more aggressive. Because I do feel that he's getting some pitches that he can drive early in the count. But he's not attacking," said Cora.
Kinsler is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and without an extra-base hit in 14 games. This comes at a time when Brock Holt, who started at second base Monday, is peaking. Holt currently has an eight-game hitting streak while going 12-for-27 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 11 games. "The way Brock is swinging the bat, he's a guy that we count on," Cora said. "He's playing [Monday]. We'll throw our best lineup on a nightly basis in the playoffs. Whoever we feel can do the job that night."
