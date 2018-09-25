Manager Alex Cora feels Kinsler needs to be more aggressive early in counts, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. "We'll talk, and hopefully he's more aggressive. Because I do feel that he's getting some pitches that he can drive early in the count. But he's not attacking," said Cora.

Kinsler is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and without an extra-base hit in 14 games. This comes at a time when Brock Holt, who started at second base Monday, is peaking. Holt currently has an eight-game hitting streak while going 12-for-27 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 11 games. "The way Brock is swinging the bat, he's a guy that we count on," Cora said. "He's playing [Monday]. We'll throw our best lineup on a nightly basis in the playoffs. Whoever we feel can do the job that night."