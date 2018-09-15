Kinsler went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Mets.

After spending time on the DL during August due to a sore hamstring, Kinsler's 36-year-old hammy must be feeling better as he's stolen three bases in his last three games and four in the last eight. He's also been good with the stick, hitting .327 (18-for-55) over the last 15 games. He'll continue to be the primary second baseman, but expect manager Alex Cora to give his regulars intermittent days off over the final two weeks of the season.