Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Swipes two bags in loss
Kinsler went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Mets.
After spending time on the DL during August due to a sore hamstring, Kinsler's 36-year-old hammy must be feeling better as he's stolen three bases in his last three games and four in the last eight. He's also been good with the stick, hitting .327 (18-for-55) over the last 15 games. He'll continue to be the primary second baseman, but expect manager Alex Cora to give his regulars intermittent days off over the final two weeks of the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Day off Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Takes seat vs. Braves•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Hitting star in win Monday•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Collects three hits, scores twice•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Checks out of lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...