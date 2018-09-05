Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Takes seat vs. Braves
Kinsler is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Kinsler will head to the bench for a standard day off after starting the past 11 games, during which he's hit .341 with six RBI and an .860 OPS. In his absence, Brandon Phillips will man the keystone.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Hitting star in win Monday•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Collects three hits, scores twice•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Checks out of lineup•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Starts Friday•
-
Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Reinstated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...