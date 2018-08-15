Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: To be activated Friday
Manager Alex Cora said Kinsler (hamstring) will be reinstated form the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Cora added that no rehab assignment will be necessary and that he will likely slot Kinsler into the lineup Friday and Saturday before giving him a breather during Sunday's series finale against the Rays. Across 94 games this year, Kinsler has hit .244/.308/.408 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
