Kinsler (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at short-season Lowell this weekend, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. The injured second baseman is at least a week away from returning from the disabled list.

If all goes well this weekend, Kinsler will join the Red Sox for a two-game series against the Phillies that kicks off Tuesday in Philadelphia. While he's unavailable, Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez will share the duties at second base.