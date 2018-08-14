Kinsler (hamstring) will take some swings Wednesday when Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) throws a live batting practice session, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Kinsler was expected to rehab over the weekend at short-season Lowell, but there was a lot of rain in the area. Lowell had its Saturday game postponed and it's likely the Red Sox didn't want Kinsler mucking around on a wet field Sunday. He could be activated following Wednesday's activity or Friday.