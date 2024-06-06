The Red Sox activated Campbell (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Campbell has been out for much of the season with a right shoulder impingement. He allowed just one unearned run with an 8:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings on his rehab assignment, but the Red Sox have elected to keep him at Worcester for the time being.