Campbell allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless third of an inning and was charged with a blown save in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Campbell came on during the sixth inning when infield misplays led to two runs; shortstop Pablo Reyes failed to complete a force-out at second base, and third baseman Rafael Devers followed with an error. Campbell finished out the inning with no runs charged to him, his fourth consecutive outing without a run allowed. He's allowed one hit on three hits and a walk while striking four over 4.1 innings.