Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox recalled Campbell from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
Campbell has allowed two runs over two innings during his brief time in the majors this season, and he has collected a 4.17 ERA and 41:15 K:BB across 45.1 frames with Worcester. The righty will be used as a low-leverage reliever.
