The Red Sox recalled Campbell from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster reports.
Campbell held a 12.79 ERA in seven appearances earlier this season with the Red Sox before getting injured and then optioned. He righted the ship while at Worcester, posting a 2.19 ERA and 18:3 K:BB in 12.1 frames.
