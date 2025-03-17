The Red Sox reassigned Campbell to minor-league camp Monday.
Along with right-handers Austin Adams and Noah Davis, Campbell was one of three relievers competing for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen who was cut from big-league camp Monday. Campbell missed most of the 2024 season due to arm injuries but made eight appearances out of the Boston bullpen, logging a 16.20 ERA and 2.40 WHIP over 6.2 innings.
