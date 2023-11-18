Boston acquired Campbell from the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Luis Urias, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Campbell worked to a sharp 2.83 ERA and 33:13 K:BB over his first 28.2 major-league innings this past season for Seattle. The 26-year-old right-hander should be in the Opening Day bullpen mix with the Red Sox in 2024.
