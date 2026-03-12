Kiner-Falefa started at first base and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's spring game against Minnesota.

Kiner-Falefa is adding first base to his already expansive list of positions. With Willson Contreras away at the World Baseball Classic and Romy Gonzalez (shoulder) possibly in need of surgery, Kiner-Falefa has made four appearances at first, while also seeing time at shortstop (one game), second base (two), third base (two), and designated hitter (one). Through 10 Grapefruit League games, he's batting .409 (9-for-22) with four walks, two doubles, two RBI and one steal. The latest roster projection by Ian Browne of MLB.com includes both Kiner-Falefa and Andruw Monasterio as backup utility infielders.