Kiner-Falefa started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Orioles.

Kiner-Falefa stroked a two-out, two-run double in the seventh inning to increase Boston's lead to 5-0. He entered the starting lineup as Nick Sogard moved from second to third base to cover for a slumping Caleb Durbin. With Durbin returning to the hot corner Sunday, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, Sogard moves back to second base and Kiner-Falefa begins the series finale in Baltimore on the bench. Kiner-Falefa has appeared in four of five games since being activated Sept. 1, with two of those coming as a starter.