Kiner-Falefa is getting work at first base early in spring training due to the absences of Triston Casas (knee) and Romy Gonzalez (shoulder), Sean McAdam of Masslive.com reports.

Casas continues to recover from major knee surgery last May, and Gonzalez has been shelved since September due to a left shoulder injury. Kiner-Falefa has typically served at second base, third and shortstop during his major-league career, but the veteran utility man could get some looks at first during spring training and early in the regular season behind Willson Contreras.