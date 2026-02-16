Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Gettings reps at first
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiner-Falefa is getting work at first base early in spring training due to the absences of Triston Casas (knee) and Romy Gonzalez (shoulder), Sean McAdam of Masslive.com reports.
Casas continues to recover from major knee surgery last May, and Gonzalez has been shelved since September due to a left shoulder injury. Kiner-Falefa has typically served at second base, third and shortstop during his major-league career, but the veteran utility man could get some looks at first during spring training and early in the regular season behind Willson Contreras.
More News
-
Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Lands one-year deal with Boston•
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Grabbing another start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Claimed by Blue Jays•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Idle for series finale•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Placed on outright waivers•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resting up Monday•