Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Lands on injured list

The Red Sox placed Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Friday, with left forearm inflammation, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Kiner-Falefa was a late scratch from the lineup before Friday's game, and his forearm will now force him to remain sidelined until at least June 29. Andruw Monasterio is a likely candidate to pick up extra starts in the infield while Kiner-Falefa is out, and Anthony Seigler will come up from Triple-A Worcester to add to Boston's infield depth.