Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa spent time with the Pirates and Blue Jays in 2025, slashing .262/.297/.334 with 40 RBI, 45 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 459 regular-season plate appearances. The 30-year-old's career .262 batting average and ability to play three infield positions will help him to crack the starting nine occasionally, but he's unlikely to secure a regular starting job with the Red Sox.