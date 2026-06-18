Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Logs two steals in loss

Kiner-Falefa started at third base and went 1-for-2 with two walks and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Kiner-Falefa put himself in scoring position a couple of times, but the Red Sox continued a dismal run of failing to produce with RISP -- Boston's gone 1-for-24 in those situations and left 26 runners on base in the first two games of the series. Kiner-Falefa unexpectedly has become a lineup regular for Boston, having started 18 of the last 19 games at second base, shortstop and third base. A combination of Trevor Story's abdomen injury and Caleb Durbin's inconsistent bat have led to Kiner-Falefa's regularity in starting nines. He's gone 19-for-65 (.292) with three extra-base hits, six RBI, seven walks, four steals and 12 runs scored during that stretch.