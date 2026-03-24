Kiner-Falefa will be part of a three-man platoon at second base early in the season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Marcelo Mayer will start against right-handers, with both Kiner-Falefa and Andruw Monasterio in the lineup against lefties. The manager indicated the player that will start against southpaws will be a "mix-and-match" situation, but Monasterio was more effective against lefties in 2025. The Red Sox are scheduled to face two Cincinnati left-handers out of the gate -- Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo (blister).