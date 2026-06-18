Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Pokes homer in loss

Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Kiner-Falefa opened the bottom of the eighth inning with his second home run of the season. He got the start at shortstop against a right-hander, which has been a spot for Marcelo Mayer, who was given a breather after five consecutive starts. Kiner-Falefa has been an infield regular since Trevor Story (abdomen) hit the injured list, serving at second base, shortstop and third base. He's been the most productive of a lot that includes Mayer and Caleb Durbin. Kiner-Falefa is slashing .304/.368/.435 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 21 games.