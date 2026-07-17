Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Still not swinging bat

Interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Kiner-Falefa (forearm) remains shut down from swinging a bat and will undergo new imaging next week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa hasn't played since June 18 due to a stress reaction in his left forearm. "IKF and [Marcelo Mayer] are due for X-rays and to see a hand specialist next week, probably Monday or Tuesday," Tracy said. "We'll have a better idea of how they're healing once they do that." Tsung-Che Cheng, Anthony Seigler, Andruw Monasterio and Romy Gonzalez should continue to see increased playing time while both Kiner-Falefa and Mayer are out.