Manager Alex Cora said Martinez was excluded from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays after he aggravated an adductor injury in Wednesday's 7-1 win, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Martinez, who missed four straight games last week with the core-muscle injury, experienced renewed adductor discomfort while pulling into second base on a double during his 2-for-4 performance Wednesday. Though Cora noted that the Red Sox will act conservatively with Martinez while he manages the injury, the 34-year-old is expected to be back in the lineup at some point during the team's weekend series in Baltimore.