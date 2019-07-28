Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Another XBH Saturday
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Yankees.
All five of Martinez's hits in the series have gone for extra bases. He has two doubles, one triple, two homers and five RBI in the first three games of the series. The 31-year-old outfielder/DH has hit safely in six straight, going 12-for-27 with seven extra-base hits and nine RBI.
