Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Belts two homers
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, three RBI and three runs in an 11-2 victory against the Mariners on Sunday.
The 31-year-old entered Sunday significantly behind his home run pace from last season, but his two bombs gets him nearly back on track. While Martinez may not be among the league leaders in homers, he's experiencing a very strong start to the year. He is slashing .313/.393/.507 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs and one steal in 173 plate appearances this season. Martinez also has just 25 strikeouts versus 19 walks.
