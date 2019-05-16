Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Belts two-run homer

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

The power binge continues for Martinez, who now has five homers in his last seven games. He's gone 9-for-28 and walked six times in that span, giving the designated hitter a slash line of .321/.399/.541 through 41 games. His slugging percentage is down from last year's .629, but the recent surge shows Martinez has found a groove in the last week.