Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Big night in marathon game

Martinez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Martinez's third-inning blast off Angels starter Jose Suarez gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead at the time. He later added an RBI double to plate Xander Bogaerts in the sixth. Martinez also drew a walk in the 14th inning, when he exited the game for pinch runner Jackie Bradley Jr. Martinez has found his power groove with five homers in his last six games, during which he's hitting 11-for-26 with 15 RBI and nine runs scored. The surge has him up to a .314/.388/.582 triple slash with 33 homers, 90 RBI and 87 runs scored.