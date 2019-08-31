Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Big night in marathon game
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.
Martinez's third-inning blast off Angels starter Jose Suarez gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead at the time. He later added an RBI double to plate Xander Bogaerts in the sixth. Martinez also drew a walk in the 14th inning, when he exited the game for pinch runner Jackie Bradley Jr. Martinez has found his power groove with five homers in his last six games, during which he's hitting 11-for-26 with 15 RBI and nine runs scored. The surge has him up to a .314/.388/.582 triple slash with 33 homers, 90 RBI and 87 runs scored.
More News
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks 32nd homer•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Slugs solo homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Homers twice, drives in seven•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Drives in two in three-hit day•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Extends hitting streak to 11 games•
-
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Cranks two homers•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....